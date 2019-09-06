Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > FDA/Regulatory > FDA > Breakthrough Therapy Designation > Novartis wins FDA’s breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Novartis wins FDA’s breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, September 6th, 2019

 

ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis has secured the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its investigational medicine capmatinib, which it aims to file for approval later this year against a mutated form of lung cancer.

Novartis is aiming to win approval for oral capmatinib as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic MET exon14 skipping-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a form of the disease for which there are no targeted therapies now, the Basel-based company said on Friday.

 

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields and David Goodman

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-novartis-breakthrough/novartis-wins-fdas-breakthrough-tag-for-lung-cancer-hopeful-idUSKCN1VR0HG

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

August 2019 Focus: AI, AR/VR, Top 200 Medicines, Lions Health Takeaways, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC