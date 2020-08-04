Novartis’s Kymriah meets endpoint in follicular lymphoma trial

ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah met its primary endpoint at an interim analysis of a phase-II trial in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Findings of the ELARA trial will support regulatory submissions, with filing in the United States anticipated in 2021 and in the European Union afterwards, it said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Michelle Martin

