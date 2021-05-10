Novavax combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in animal study

(Reuters) – Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Monday its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine produced functional antibodies against influenza and the coronavirus in a preclinical study.

The company said the NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 vaccine elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B and protected against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. (https://refini.tv/3bg25TM)

“Seasonal influenza and COVID-19 combination vaccines will likely be critical to combating emerging COVID-19 variants,” said Russell Wilson, the executive vice president and NanoFlu general manager of Novavax.

Hamsters that received the combined vaccine had heightened levels of COVID-19 antibodies two weeks after the first immunization, which increased significantly after a second dose, compared to animals that received the COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, alone, the company said.

Novavax said it expects to start clinical studies of the combined vaccine by the end of 2021.

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/novavax-combined-influenzacovid-19-vaccine-shows-promise-preclinical-study-2021-05-10