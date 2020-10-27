https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Abbott-wins-U.S.-emergency-use-authorization-for-new-Covid-19-antibody-test-Reuters-10-12-20.jpeg 251 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-10-27 10:12:042020-10-27 11:41:46Novavax delays U.S. trial of Covid-19 vaccine candidate
Novavax delays U.S. trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate to November
(Reuters) – Novavax Inc on Tuesday delayed the start of a late-stage U.S. trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by roughly a month to the end of November, citing delays in scaling up the manufacturing process.
The U.S.-based drug developer said data from a separate phase 3 trial being conducted in Britain was expected by the first quarter of 2021 and could be the basis for regulatory approval, sending its shares up 3.4% in early trading.
