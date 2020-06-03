Novavax partners with contract drugmaker for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing

(Reuters) – Novavax Inc on Wednesday entered into a deal with contract drugmaker AGC Biologics to manufacture its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

An add-on component of Novavax’s vaccine that could help enhance the immune response against the coronavirus would be manufactured by privately held AGC Biologics, the contract drugmaker said.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

