Novavax says efficacy preserved in participants receiving influenza, COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Monday vaccine efficacy appeared to be preserved in those receiving an approved influenza vaccine along with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate compared to those receiving its COVID-19 vaccine alone.

The company released the results from a sub-study it conducted as part of its late-stage clinical trial of NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in the United Kingdom.

The 431 participants enrolled in the sub-study received an approved seasonal influenza vaccine with about half the participants administered NVX-CoV2373, while the rest received placebo.

The company said vaccine efficacy was 87.5% compared to 89.8% in the main study.