Novavax to cut 12% of its global workforce

Jan 31 (Reuters) – Vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O), opens new tab said on Wednesday it will reduce its total global workforce by about 12% as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce costs.

The company said the job cuts would impact both full-time employees and contractors.

Once completed, Novavax’s workforce would be about 30% lower compared to its workforce at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The vaccine maker had 1,992 full-time employees as of Feb. 21, 2023, according to the latest annual regulatory filing.