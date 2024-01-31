Novavax to cut 12% of its global workforce

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Novavax-says-it-could-start-making-Omicron-specific-vaccine-in-January-Reuters-12-2-21.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-01-31 08:49:582024-01-31 09:12:25Novavax to cut 12% of its global workforce
Jan 31 (Reuters) – Vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O), opens new tab said on Wednesday it will reduce its total global workforce by about 12% as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce costs.
The company said the job cuts would impact both full-time employees and contractors.
Once completed, Novavax’s workforce would be about 30% lower compared to its workforce at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
The vaccine maker had 1,992 full-time employees as of Feb. 21, 2023, according to the latest annual regulatory filing.