Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments

,

Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments

STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 (Reuters) – Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) said on Monday it would collaborate with U.S. tech firm Valo Health to discover and develop new treatments for cardiometabolic diseases using human data and artificial intelligence.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement it will use Valo’s platform and Valo will receive an upfront payment and a potential near-term milestone payment of $60 million.

Valo is also eligible to receive milestone payments for up to 11 programmes, totalling up to $2.7 billion, plus research and development funding and potential royalty payments, Novo said.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Pfizer, Cambridge Pfizer doubles down on AI/ML to bring transformative medicines to patients
Wegovy Novo Nordisk hikes full-year forecast on GLP-1 drug sales
Accord BioPharma, Eversana Accord BioPharma and EVERSANA Announce Partnership to Support the Launch of CAMCEVI for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer in Adults in the U.S.
Nvidia Nvidia invests $50 million in Recursion to train AI models for drug discovery
Novo Nordisk, Lilly sued over stomach paralysis allegations regarding GLP-1 drugs
Eli Lilly States cry foul at Lilly's $13.5 mln insulin class action settlement
Prediction – the next frontier for social listening
Sanders calls on Sanofi, Novo to follow Lilly in cutting insulin prices