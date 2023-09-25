Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments

STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 (Reuters) – Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) said on Monday it would collaborate with U.S. tech firm Valo Health to discover and develop new treatments for cardiometabolic diseases using human data and artificial intelligence.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement it will use Valo’s platform and Valo will receive an upfront payment and a potential near-term milestone payment of $60 million.

Valo is also eligible to receive milestone payments for up to 11 programmes, totalling up to $2.7 billion, plus research and development funding and potential royalty payments, Novo said.