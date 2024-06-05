Novo Nordisk braces for generic challenge to Ozempic, Wegovy in China

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk braces for generic challenge to Ozempic, Wegovy in China

SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk is facing the prospect of intensifying competition in the promising Chinese market where drugmakers are developing at least 15 generic versions of its diabetes drug Ozempic and weight loss treatment Wegovy, clinical trial records showed.
 
The Danish drugmaker has high hopes that demand for its blockbuster drugs will surge in China, which is estimated to have the world’s highest number of people who are overweight or obese.
 

Ozempic won approval from China in 2021 and Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) saw sales of the drug in the greater China region double to 4.8 billion Danish Krone ($698 million) last year. It is expecting Wegovy to be approved this year.
 
But the patent on semaglutide, the active ingredient in both Wegovy and Ozempic, expires in China in 2026. Novo is also in the midst of a legal fight in the country over the patent.
 
An adverse court ruling could make it lose its semaglutide exclusivity even sooner and turn China into the first major market where it is stripped of patent protection for the drugs.
 
Those circumstances have drawn several Chinese drugmakers to the fray. At least 11 semaglutide drug candidates from Chinese firms are in the final stages of clinical trials, according to records in a clinical trial database reviewed by Reuters.
 
“Ozempic has witnessed unprecedented success in mainland China … and with patent expiry so close, Chinese drugmakers are looking to capitalise (on) this segment as soon as possible,” said Karan Verma, a healthcare research and data analyst at information services provider Clarivate.

 

/by
You might also like
Novo Nordisk, WegovyNovo investors seek clarity on Wegovy weight-loss drug shortages
China imposes fresh lockdown around major Apple iPhone plant
Ozempic, Novo NordiskDrugmaker seeks approval for China’s first biosimilar Ozempic
pharmaceuticalsU.S. proposes Medicare, Medicaid programs to cut drug costs, including $2 generics
AmazonAmazon Pharmacy automates discounts to help insulin patients get pledged prices
CanSinoBIOChina rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine
US FTC seeks more information on Novo Nordisk parent-Catalent deal
NovartisNovartis lifts 2023 earnings forecast for third time
Nestle’s health arm to buy first-ever fecal transplant pillFDAModerna’s mRESVIA FDA approval paves way for mRNA vaccines across multiple...
PharmaLive