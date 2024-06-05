Novo Nordisk braces for generic challenge to Ozempic, Wegovy in China

Ozempic won approval from China in 2021 and Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) saw sales of the drug in the greater China region double to 4.8 billion Danish Krone ($698 million) last year. It is expecting Wegovy to be approved this year.

But the patent on semaglutide, the active ingredient in both Wegovy and Ozempic, expires in China in 2026. Novo is also in the midst of a legal fight in the country over the patent.

An adverse court ruling could make it lose its semaglutide exclusivity even sooner and turn China into the first major market where it is stripped of patent protection for the drugs.

Those circumstances have drawn several Chinese drugmakers to the fray. At least 11 semaglutide drug candidates from Chinese firms are in the final stages of clinical trials, according to records in a clinical trial database reviewed by Reuters.