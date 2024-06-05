https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Novo-nordisk-2023.jpg 219 350 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-06 08:30:072024-06-06 09:33:32Novo Nordisk braces for generic challenge to Ozempic, Wegovy in China
Novo Nordisk braces for generic challenge to Ozempic, Wegovy in China
SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk is facing the prospect of intensifying competition in the promising Chinese market where drugmakers are developing at least 15 generic versions of its diabetes drug Ozempic and weight loss treatment Wegovy, clinical trial records showed.
The Danish drugmaker has high hopes that demand for its blockbuster drugs will surge in China, which is estimated to have the world’s highest number of people who are overweight or obese.