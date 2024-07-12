Novo Nordisk faces scrutiny on Capitol Hill for pulling Levemir insulin from US market

Novo Nordisk faces scrutiny on Capitol Hill for pulling Levemir insulin from US market

LONDON/WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. Senate aides will meet with Novo Nordisk executives on Tuesday to discuss fallout from its decision to stop selling one of its long-acting insulins in the country, two sources familiar with the meeting told Reuters.
 
Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) will meet with the aides for Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Raphael Warnock, and Elizabeth Warren. In April, the lawmakers wrote to the company expressing alarm at its decision, announced in November, that it would permanently discontinue Levemir by the end of 2024.
 

Novo said it has given patients enough time to switch to other options, according to a May letter seen by Reuters. The company is unaware of plans for drug manufacturers to produce a biosimilar version of the insulin, the letter said, adding Novo would not assert any patent against such a version.
 
The sources declined to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.
 
It was not clear who from Novo would attend the meeting. A company spokesperson denied there was a meeting scheduled. Shaheen’s office confirmed a meeting with Novo was scheduled but declined to provide details. Warnock’s and Warren’s offices did not respond to a request for comment. Meetings between Congressional aides and company representatives are routine.

 
