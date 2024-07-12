Novo Nordisk faces scrutiny on Capitol Hill for pulling Levemir insulin from US market

Novo said it has given patients enough time to switch to other options, according to a May letter seen by Reuters. The company is unaware of plans for drug manufacturers to produce a biosimilar version of the insulin, the letter said, adding Novo would not assert any patent against such a version.

The sources declined to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.

It was not clear who from Novo would attend the meeting. A company spokesperson denied there was a meeting scheduled. Shaheen’s office confirmed a meeting with Novo was scheduled but declined to provide details. Warnock’s and Warren’s offices did not respond to a request for comment. Meetings between Congressional aides and company representatives are routine.