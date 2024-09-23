Novo Nordisk faces US congressional grilling over price of weight loss drugs, FT reports

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk faces US congressional grilling over price of weight loss drugs, FT reports

Sept 23 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) chief executive is preparing for a showdown next week with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders over the high price of blockbuster diabetes and weight loss drugs, as Ozempic falls into the scope of U.S. government price controls, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Read the full Financial Times article

/by
You might also like
Eli LillyLilly’s obesity drug leads to about 26% weight loss in new studies
Zealand deepens weight-loss portfolio with strong Phase Ib data for GLP-1 alternative
FDA rejects Novo’s once-weekly insulin injection, cites manufacturing process
LeqembiAlzheimer’s Association lobbies for Medicare coverage of Leqembi and other drugs
Eli LillyEli Lilly to offer low-cost insulin, donate to clinics in Minnesota settlement
ObamacareU.S. judge blocks Obamacare coverage mandate for some cancer screenings, PrEP
GavelSiding with Novo and Lilly, court agrees to first tackle ‘cross cutting issues” in GLP-1 litigations
Novo NordiskNovo warns EU of GLP-1 drug shortages, expands production at French site
FDA approves MedImmune’s nasal spray flu vaccine for self administrat...FDAAstraZenecaAstraZeneca’s experimental drug disappoints in breast cancer survival...