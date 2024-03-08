Novo Nordisk hopes to launch experimental obesity drug this decade

“I never commit to timelines but I would be very comfortable to say at the very least within this decade,” he said. The Danish drugmaker hopes to develop amycretin in its oral and injectable form simultaneously.

It expects both new experimental obesity drugs cagrisema and amycretin to lead to greater weight loss than its hugely popular Wegovy. They would also likely have similar cardiac benefits as Wegovy.

He hopes to launch them before the patents for semaglutide, Wegovy’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), expire.

“The current development plan is to finalise Cagrisema in both obesity and diabetes within the next two years, way before the patent expiry in semaglutide.

“We believe it will be difficult for others to scale to the level we are currently scaling for semaglutide, and that basically means that even with the patent expiry, we could still serve a lot of patients with semaglutide, and complement with even more efficacious products like cagrisema and amycretin.”