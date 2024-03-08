https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Novo-nordisk-2023.jpg 219 350 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-03-08 07:14:032024-03-08 09:53:17Novo Nordisk hopes to launch experimental obesity drug this decade
Novo Nordisk hopes to launch experimental obesity drug this decade
BAGSVAERD, Denmark, March 8 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO), head of development on Friday told Reuters he was very comfortable the drugmaker would be able to launch the pill version of its experimental weight loss drug amycretin this decade.
Below are the highlights of interviews with Martin Lange, Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen and head of business development David Moore in Bagsværd, Denmark:
EXPERIMENTAL OBESITY DRUGS AMYCRETIN AND CAGRISEMA
Research head Lange said the drugmaker could launch the pill version of its experimental weight loss drug amycretin this decade.