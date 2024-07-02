Novo Nordisk, Lilly must cut prices of weight-loss drugs, Biden says in USA Today

Novo Nordisk, Lilly must cut prices of weight-loss drugs, Biden says in USA Today

July 2 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders called on Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to reduce the prices of their weight loss and diabetes drugs, in an opinion piece by them published in USA Today on Tuesday.
 
A 2 milligram package of Ozempic carries a list price of $935.77 in the U.S., while Wegovy is priced at $1,349.02 per package, according to the drugmaker’s website. Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro costs roughly $1,100 per month.

“If the prices of these drugs are not substantially reduced, they have the potential to bankrupt the American health care system,” they said. “Novo Nordisk must substantially reduce the price of Ozempic and Wegovy.”
 
Novo and Eli Lilly did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Shares of the Danish drugmaker (NOVOb.CO) fell more than 1.5%, while rival Eli Lilly (LLY.N) fell 2% in U.S. premarket trading.

 

High U.S. prescription drug prices have long been under the scrutiny of lawmakers on both side of the aisle. Biden, a Democrat, has made lowering healthcare costs a key part of his 2024 re-election campaign.
 
Sanders, as chairman of the U.S. Senate’s health committee, has already taken a series of actions – from sending letters to holding hearings – aimed at pressuring the pharmaceutical industry to lower costs.

 
/by
You might also like
LillyLilly bets $630M on pain target Novartis failed
Bristol Myers strikes $4.1B RayzeBio deal for targeted cancer therapies
Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science Honoring Three Scientists
Novo NordiskNovo Nordisk in $1.3 bln deal to buy hypertension drug
Exclusive: Catalent’s Indiana plant to make Novo’s Wegovy weight-loss drug—sources
NovoLog, Novo NordiskInsulin makers to testify on Capitol Hill over prices
HHS headquartersTen companies register to participate in Medicare drug price negotiation program
Wegovy, Novo NordiskEU drug watchdog to consider wider use of Wegovy weight-loss drug
Lilly inks radiopharma deal with Radionetics, secures right to buy biotechGavelUS DOJ drops Viatris unit Mylan from industry-wide antitrust probe