Novo Nordisk, Lilly must cut prices of weight-loss drugs, Biden says in USA Today

Novo Nordisk, Lilly must cut prices of weight-loss drugs, Biden says in USA Today

July 2 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders called on Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to reduce the prices of their weight loss and diabetes drugs, in an opinion piece by them published in USA Today on Tuesday.

A 2 milligram package of Ozempic carries a list price of $935.77 in the U.S., while Wegovy is priced at $1,349.02 per package, according to the drugmaker’s website. Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro costs roughly $1,100 per month.

“If the prices of these drugs are not substantially reduced, they have the potential to bankrupt the American health care system,” they said. “Novo Nordisk must substantially reduce the price of Ozempic and Wegovy.” Novo and Eli Lilly did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Shares of the Danish drugmaker (NOVOb.CO) fell more than 1.5%, while rival Eli Lilly (LLY.N) fell 2% in U.S. premarket trading.