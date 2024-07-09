Novo Nordisk shares down after analysis finds Lilly drug leads to better weight loss

In the absence of head-to-head randomised controlled trials comparing the two drugs, researchers used the health records and pharmacy dispensing data to analyse weight loss trajectories in 9,193 patients receiving Mounjaro and the same number of closely matched patients receiving Ozempic. The average participant weighed 242 pounds (110 kg), and about half had type 2 diabetes.

After accounting for individual risk factors, patients taking Mounjaro were 76% more likely to lose at least 5% of their body weight, more than twice as likely to lose at least 10%, and more than three times as likely to lose at least 15%, compared to patients taking Ozempic, the report found.

Novo Nordisk in an emailed statement said: “This analysis compared the weight loss outcomes of semaglutide (Ozempic) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro) and did not include Wegovy even though weight loss was the main objective assessed.” It said that the best way to compare the two weight-loss drugs is through a head-to head clinical trial, and noted that no such trial has yet been completed.