Novo Nordisk: Wegovy, Ozempic prices in US fell in Q1

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) has seen the price of its hugely popular weight-loss drug Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic fall in the United States as volumes and competition have increased, a senior executive said on Thursday.
 
Wegovy prices in the United States were “slightly down” in the first quarter and Novo expects further decreases through the rest of 2024, Chief Financial Officer Karsten Munk Knudsen said on a call with media.
 

On Ozempic, “we do see continued reduction in price” in the U.S. market, Knudsen later said on an investor call, also citing increased volumes and competition.
 
Ozempic contains the same active ingredient as Wegovy but is a type 2 diabetes treatment.
 

