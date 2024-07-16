Novo owner backs Swiss biotech Asceneuron in $100 million round

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) – Swiss biotech company Asceneuron said on Tuesday it had raised $100 million from investors including the controlling shareholder of Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk to fund clinical development of its Alzheimer’s disease drug.
 
The Series C round was led by Novo Holdings, the investment arm of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, which will hold a board seat on the Lausanne-based company.
Asceneuron’s lead experimental drug ASN51 is from a new class of drugs called O-GlcNAcase (OGA) inhibitors.

The company and Novo Holdings say they expect future trials to uphold their assertion that ASN51 is superior to those from the same class in development by rivals Biogen, Merck & Co (MRK.N), and Eli Lilly (LLY.N).
 
OGA inhibitors prevent the aggregation of tau proteins in the brain to slow Alzheimer’s progression. They are pills and could be a companion to another class of treatments that are injections targeting the beta amyloid protein.
 
 

