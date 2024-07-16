Novo owner backs Swiss biotech Asceneuron in $100 million round

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) – Swiss biotech company Asceneuron said on Tuesday it had raised $100 million from investors including the controlling shareholder of Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk to fund clinical development of its Alzheimer’s disease drug.

The Series C round was led by Novo Holdings, the investment arm of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, which will hold a board seat on the Lausanne-based company.

Asceneuron’s lead experimental drug ASN51 is from a new class of drugs called O-GlcNAcase (OGA) inhibitors.