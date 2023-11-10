https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/BioSpaceNovoNordisk11-10-2023.jpg 350 625 Christiane Truelove https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Christiane Truelove 2023-11-10 09:00:42 2023-11-10 10:17:38 Novo pumps $6B into manufacturing to help meet sky-high Wegovy demand