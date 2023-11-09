https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/ReutersNovoNordisk11-9-2023.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2023-11-09 09:15:59 2023-11-09 12:51:44 Novo to discontinue long-acting insulin injection Levemir by the end of 2024