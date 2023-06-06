Novocure’s lung cancer device extends survival in late-stage study

,

Novocure’s lung cancer device extends survival in late-stage study

June 6 (Reuters) – Novocure (NVCR.O) said on Tuesday its experimental device to treat a type of lung cancer showed a statistically significant improvement in extending overall survival among patients in a late-stage study.

The therapy is the first in more than seven years to show a significant extension in overall survival in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in late-stage study.

Novocure’s device, which sends electric signals to kill cancer cells, along with standard therapies extended survival to 13.2 months compared to 9.9 months in patients treated with standard therapies alone.

Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer-related death worldwide, and NSCLC accounts for approximately 85% of all lung cancers, the company said.

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
AbbVie AbbVie, Anima strike mRNA deal worth up to $582 million
Gilead Gilead wins HIV patent suit, nabs oncology and inflammation startup
measuring tape Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk face off in lucrative obesity market
Sarepta Therapeutics Sarepta to expedite timeline for muscular dystrophy gene therapy
NIH U.S. NIH starts trial for Shionogi's COVID-19 pill
BioNTech BioNTech, DualityBio to develop cancer treatment drugs in over $1.5-bln deal
FDA DiaMedica Ischemic Stroke Program Remains on Hold with Plans for Additional Studies
GlaxoSmithKline GSK’s Jemperli stands up in Phase II NSCLC trial