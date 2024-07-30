Novo’s older obesity drug shows biological effect on Alzheimer’s patients in small trial

CHICAGO/LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) – Data from a small clinical trial published on Tuesday showed that a drug from the GLP-1 receptor agonist class known for weight loss slowed the loss of brain volume in people with mild Alzheimer’s disease.

The trial results, published at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, provided the first glimpse of how GLP-1 drugs may act on hard-to-treat brain disorders.

The trial studied just 204 patients in Britain, half of whom received Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) earlier-generation GLP-1 drug liraglutide, and the other half a placebo.

The trial did not meet its primary endpoint, or main goal, which was change in the cerebral glucose metabolic rate, an assessment of brain function.