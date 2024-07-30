Novo’s older obesity drug shows biological effect on Alzheimer’s patients in small trial

,
Novo Nordisk

CHICAGO/LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) – Data from a small clinical trial published on Tuesday showed that a drug from the GLP-1 receptor agonist class known for weight loss slowed the loss of brain volume in people with mild Alzheimer’s disease.
 
The trial results, published at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, provided the first glimpse of how GLP-1 drugs may act on hard-to-treat brain disorders.
 
The trial studied just 204 patients in Britain, half of whom received Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) earlier-generation GLP-1 drug liraglutide, and the other half a placebo.
 
The trial did not meet its primary endpoint, or main goal, which was change in the cerebral glucose metabolic rate, an assessment of brain function.
 

It did meet the secondary endpoints. It showed liraglutide appeared to reduce shrinking in the parts of the brain that control memory, learning, language and decision-making by nearly 50% compared to placebo.
 
The trial was not sponsored by Novo. However, the Danish drugmaker is testing its new-generation, more effective GLP-1 drug semaglutide — sold as diabetes drug Ozempic and obesity drug Wegovy — in thousands of patients with early Alzheimer’s. Its two trials began in 2021 and results are expected in 2025.
 
Read the full article on Reuters

