Nvidia-backed Recursion’s shares fall on mixed data for rare disorder drug

Sept 3 (Reuters) – Nvidia-backed Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX.O) said on Tuesday its experimental drug to treat a rare brain-related condition was safe and tolerable in a mid-stage study, but showed mixed results for efficacy.

Shares of the company, which uses artificial intelligence to discover new drug candidates, dropped 9.5% in premarket trading.

The drug, REC-994, was being tested to treat cerebral cavernous malformation, or abnormal collection of small blood vessels that form lesions in the brain, which could cause bleeding in the brain, seizures and paralysis.