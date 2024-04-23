NY Rangers Captain Jacob Trouba debuts with mom in TV ad for AstraZeneca Get Body Checked Against Cancer campaign

Jacob Trouba

Jacob Trouba and Kristy Trouba

NHL star Jacob Trouba and his mom Kristy are helping raise awareness about the importance of cancer screening in a new partnership with AstraZeneca.

Last week New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba debuted with his mother, Kristy Trouba, in a new national TV campaign as the face of AstraZeneca’s Get Body Checked Against Cancer campaign in support of Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association. The commercial began airing during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

AstraZeneca is an official partner of Hockey Fights Cancer, which aims to educate and empower NHL fans and the hockey community with simple steps to help stay ahead of cancer.  

Trouba is one of the NHL’s leading defensemen, and he makes his own body checked art (which makes a cameo in the commercial), but while body checking gives him an advantage on the ice, getting body checked for cancer has proved important in his mom’s life, helping her gain the ultimate defense off the ice. Together, the Troubas are encouraging everyone to talk with their doctor about their own risk factors to learn what cancer screenings are right for them. 

