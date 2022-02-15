Ocugen/Harris Poll Finds Americans Want More COVID-19 Vaccine Options

73% of Americans would like to see additional COVID-19 vaccines be available that are developed from a more traditional method

40% of parents whose children under age 18 are not yet vaccinated say they would be more likely to vaccinate their children if there was a new COVID-19 vaccine developed from a more traditional method

38% of parents with children age 5 and under say they definitely/probably will not get their children age 5 and under vaccinated with the existing vaccines if/when available

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More than one year after the first COVID-19 vaccination was administered in the United States and more than 545 million doses later, new data from a survey conducted online by The Harris Poll February 3-7, 2022, among over 2,000 U.S. adults, on behalf of Ocugen, Inc., show a majority of Americans want more COVID-19 vaccines options to choose from. Nearly three quarters of Americans (73%) would like to see additional vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method, such as those used for diphtheria, mumps, chickenpox, or polio, which have been used for decades in children and adults.

While the childhood vaccine discussion is ongoing, the survey showed that 38% of parents with children age 5 and under say they definitely/probably will not get their children vaccinated for COVID-19 with the existing vaccines if/when they are eligible.

“With the nation’s attention focused on the health and safety of children under 5 in the face of the pandemic, it’s important that we all keep in mind that nearly 2 in 5 parents with kids 5 and under say they will not get their kids vaccinated with the available vaccines,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Ocugen, Inc. “All safe and effective options should be considered to manage the pandemic.”

Other key findings from the survey include:

41% of parents with children under age 18 who have not yet vaccinated their children for COVID-19, say they would be more likely to get their child vaccinated if there were a new vaccine that was more effective against multiple variants and emerging variants of concern

70% of Americans believe it’s important for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19

75% of vaccinated Americans agree that if a COVID-19 booster is recommended every six months they will get it

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, Inc.from February 3-7, 2022, among 2,015 adults ages 18+.This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. We are co-developing Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN™ vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. and Canadian markets. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

About Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech has established an excellent track record of innovation with more than 145 global patents, a wide product portfolio of more than 16 vaccines, 4 bio-therapeutics, registrations in more than 123 countries, and the World Health Organization (WHO) Pre-qualifications. Located in Genome Valley in Hyderabad, India, a hub for the global biotech industry, Bharat Biotech has built a world-class vaccine & bio-therapeutics, research & product development, Bio-Safety Level 3 manufacturing, and vaccine supply and distribution.

Having delivered more than 4 billion doses of vaccines worldwide, Bharat Biotech continues to lead innovation and has developed vaccines for influenza H1N1, Rotavirus, Japanese Encephalitis, Rabies, Chikungunya, Zika, and the world’s first tetanus-toxoid conjugated vaccine for Typhoid. Bharat’s commitment to global social innovation programs and public-private partnerships resulted in introducing path-breaking WHO pre-qualified vaccines BIOPOLIO®, ROTAVAC®, and Typbar TCV® combatting polio, rotavirus, typhoid infections, respectively. The acquisition of the rabies vaccine facility, Chiron Behring, from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has positioned Bharat Biotech as the world’s largest rabies vaccine manufacturer. To learn more about Bharat Biotech, visit www.bharatbiotech.com.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion and social sentiment since 1963. Harris is a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times, working with clients in building corporate reputation, brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible. Learn more by visitingwww.harrispoll.com and follow Harris Poll on Twitter and LinkedIn.

