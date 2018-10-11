October 11, 2018 07:00 ET | Source: Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (OCHWW; www.ogilvychww.com), a WPP Health & Wellness company (NYSE: WPP, www.wpp.com), today announced Johanna Skilling, head of planning in the US, was honored yesterday as one of the elite 2018 Agency Vanguard Award recipients by DTC Perspectives, a publishing, conference/training, and consulting company specializing in the area of consumer marketing of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

The Agency Vanguard Awards recognize standout agency team members driving innovation and improving patient communications. Agency executives were selected based on actual accomplishments, influence on future DTC launches or campaigns, or recognized contributions and service to patients as well as the DTC industry.

Ms. Skilling was one of only 21 industry leaders who were recognized as part of this third annual class at the Agency Vanguard Awards ceremony, held last night in Jersey City at the 2018 DTC Forum on TV & Print. Ms. Skilling has more than 20 years of extensive healthcare marketing experience across multiple categories, patient types, and product lifecycles. A strategic planner with global expertise who uncovers powerful, relevant insights that drive and grow business and impact patients’ lives, Ms. Skilling has authored two books about women’s healthcare, both of which were named Best in Category by Library Journal, and she has had multiple strategy-focused articles published in leading healthcare marketing magazines.

