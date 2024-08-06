Ogilvy Health elevates Shannon Walsh to chief operating officer, North America

NEW YORK— AUGUST 5, 2024 — Ogilvy today named Shannon Walsh to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer of Ogilvy Health in North America. In her expanded role, Shannon will oversee agency operations, marketing and communications, and innovation for North America, while continuing to lead the PR, Influence and Social business.

Shannon Walsh takes on her new role as Chief Operating Officer for Ogilvy Health in North America with over 25 years of experience in healthcare communications, 20 of them being at Ogilvy. Her expertise spans consumer education, regulatory and product milestones, advocacy relations, and issues preparedness. In her current role, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, driving significant growth and leading her team to produce multiple award-winning campaigns. Beyond her leadership responsibilities, Walsh has remained deeply involved in client work, serving as team leader and relationship manager for one of the the agency’s top clients. Her strategic acumen and commitment to client service have earned her industry recognition, including being named one of PRWeek’s Hall of Femme: Top PR Champions, MM+M Pinnacle Award honoree and a PharmaVoice ELITE winner.

Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy said: “Shannon is a force in the industry, and I am incredibly excited to see her take on this expanded leadership role. Her vision and experience will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation at Ogilvy Health.”

Kim Johnson added: “Shannon is a proven leader with an unparalleled track record of success at Ogilvy Health. Her strategic vision and commitment to excellence make her the perfect choice to lead our North American operations into the future. I know Shannon will thrive and achieve remarkable things in this new role.”

Shannon Walsh said: “I am honored to take on this new challenge and excited to work alongside our talented team to further solidify Ogilvy Health’s position as a leader in the industry and elevate the standard of healthcare marketing and communications. We have an incredible opportunity to build on our strong foundation and foster a culture of collaboration and creativity to deliver even greater value for our clients. I’m grateful to Kim and Dev for their vote of confidence and continued support.”

Shannon steps into this new role at a time of incredible momentum for Ogilvy Health. The agency secured major new clients across multiple disciplines, and its award-winning work at Cannes Lions, Clio Health, The Mannys, and the PRWeek Healthcare Awards underscores its leadership and impact in health and wellness communications.

Ogilvy Health is focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We inspire brands and people to impact the world by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum. Through borderless creativity— operating, innovating, and creating at the intersection of Ogilvy’s capabilities and global talent—Ogilvy Health brings forth world-class creative solutions for its clients.

