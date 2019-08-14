PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ogilvy Health, part of Ogilvy (www.ogilvy.com), today announced the advancement of seven creative team members across the agency’s New Jersey and New York offices.

Mike Brune and Deborah Ciauro have been promoted to the positions of Executive Creative Directors

Larry Hannon has been elevated to Senior Vice President, Creative Director

Beth Elkis and George Giunta have advanced to the posts of Group Creative Directors

Anita Caruso has moved to Vice President, Associate Creative Director

Agnes Topor has advanced to Associate Creative Director

Samantha Dolin, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Health North America, shared her enthusiasm for the growth within her department. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to see this group acknowledged for their respective talents and collective leadership. Their brilliant contributions every day help to elevate the entire Ogilvy Health team and the new roles they are taking on will allow their impact to be felt more broadly across so many of our key accounts,” said Dolin. “As they continue to drive meaningful results and delight our clients, I am looking forward to building our next creative chapter with this group of tremendously talented individuals.”

Ogilvy Health is a creative network focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, providing bespoke solutions for “whole brand building” in an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We believe in the power of making brands matter by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Our legacy of creativity, our global network and our deep expertise allow us to apply diverse thinking to create solutions to client challenges. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum—through Consulting, Medical Education, HCP Promotion, Patient/Consumer Engagement and Market Access—while also drawing on the full range of Ogilvy’s talent and capabilities to integrate PR and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, and Digital Transformation. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NYSE:WPP) (www.wpp.com).

