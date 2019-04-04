PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ogilvy Health, part of The Ogilvy Group ( www.ogilvy.com ), today announced Dan Chichester has re-joined the network following a five-year hiatus, returning in the newly-created position of Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

As CXO, Mr. Chichester will be responsible for driving forward Ogilvy Health’s innovation, digital strategy, and brand engagement. Mr. Chichester will lead his team in working to create greater synergy between the agency’s digital offerings and the evolving needs of its client brands, with the ultimate directive of creating a seamless customer journey and an optimal brand experience. He will work with leaders across the Ogilvy network to create an atmosphere designed to foster innovative thinking and produce ground-breaking solutions for agency clients, all while helping to grow both Ogilvy Health’s digital team and its suite of offerings.

Andrew Schirmer, CEO of Ogilvy Health and the person to whom Mr. Chichester will report, shared his thoughts on the new role, “It’s become clear to all those who are paying attention that digital is no longer a separate offering, channel, or tool. Today, everything in the marketing, communications, and transformation business operates through a digitally enabled ecosystem. What we are building for our clients are brand experiences that reach healthcare providers, payers, caregivers, and patients through a myriad of channels, touchpoints, and platforms,” he said.

Mr. Schirmer continued, “It took some time for us to find the right person to be our Chief Experience Officer because settling for anything less than the extensive expertise and innovative thinking we expect—and our clients deserve—simply wasn’t an option. Dan is exactly who should be leading this charge. I’m really looking forward to working with him and the rest of the leadership team as we continue our push to ensure we are innovating and optimizing on every front,” Mr. Schirmer concluded.

Mr. Chichester added, “Leaving the Ogilvy network a few years back was a very difficult decision, as I always thought of Ogilvy as home. The experience and perspective I gained while away makes the return that much stronger and will be an invaluable source of inspiration for me as my team and I look to create the best possible brand experiences for each and every client.”

Mr. Chichester, who previously tenured with the agency as Chief Digital Officer from 2009-2014, and was part of Ogilvy’s interactive group as a Creative Director for 9 years prior to that, rejoins Ogilvy Health from his most recent position as Chief Digital Officer at TBWA/WorldHealth.

About Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Health is a creative network focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, providing bespoke solutions for “whole brand building” in an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We believe in the power of making brands matter by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Our legacy of creativity, our global network and our deep expertise allow us to apply diverse thinking to create solutions to client challenges. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum—through Consulting, Medical Education, HCP Promotion, Patient/Consumer Engagement and Market Access—while also drawing on the full range of Ogilvy’s talent and capabilities to integrate PR and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, and Digital Transformation. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NYSE:WPP) (www.wpp.com).

Contact:

Beth Paulino or

Kerianne Slattery

Ogilvy Health

973.352.1000 tel

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20dfa8dc-263e-4f6a-8714-060f3f1a1411

Globe Newswire source:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/04/1796917/0/en/Ogilvy-Health-Hires-Industry-Veteran-Dan-Chichester-as-Chief-Experience-Officer.html