Ogilvy Health strengthens leadership team with growth & strategy and client engagement appointments

NEW YORK — FEBRUARY 15, 2024 — Ogilvy today announced new appointments to further bolster its Ogilvy Health leadership team. Christianna Gorin has been named Chief Growth & Strategy Officer overseeing Ogilvy Health’s brand and medical strategy teams while also driving the expansion of the agency’s capabilities and continued growth of its client portfolio. Continuing in her role as President of Ogilvy Health Canada, Nadine Lafond has also been promoted to Client Engagement Officer, North America working closely with the agency’s account service group to drive impactful solutions for its clients. Both will report directly to Kim Johnson, Global CEO of Ogilvy Health.

Kim said: “Christianna is a dynamic, strategic-minded force in our industry, which aligns seamlessly with our commitment to transformative impact for the world’s well-being. I’m confident that Christianna will play a key role in driving our growth agenda and further solidifying Ogilvy Health’s position as a leader in healthcare communications.”

Christianna said: “The energy and drive that has been powering Ogilvy’s recent momentum makes an opportunity like this irresistible. Ogilvy Health has rich expertise that spans health and wellness while also having the talent, capabilities and scale of Ogilvy’s global network. I am excited to build on this success and drive a positive impact in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.”

With 15 years of executive expertise in strategy and growing businesses across the health and wellness continuum, Christianna thrives at the intersection of creativity, science and culture, which uniquely positions her to direct the design of health brand experiences that make lives better, while delivering innovative solutions that transform and position health businesses for future success. She previously served as Health Practice Lead & Chief Experience Officer at WPP sister agency, then VMLY&R, where she integrated seven agencies following WPP consolidations of VML, Y&R and Sudler.

Kim added: “Under Nadine’s leadership, Ogilvy Health in Canada has not only thrived but has set the standards of excellence in the industry. Her strategic vision and commitment to client service has been instrumental in our success. I’m thrilled for Nadine to expand her role in enhancing client relationships, ensuring that Ogilvy Health continues to deliver unparalleled creativity and innovation to our partners.”

Nadine said: “The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and this is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with our clients to create meaningful, impactful, and patient-centric solutions. Together, we will navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, driving innovation and delivering exceptional results.”

Nadine’s 20+ year career spans the entire health spectrum with a proven track record of transforming challenges into opportunities, within both large companies and start-up, high-growth organizations. Her client-focused approach has been instrumental in shaping the agency’s success and reputation within the industry. During Nadine’s tenure at Ogilvy Health in Canada, the agency experienced exponential growth, expanding its client base through organic and new business initiatives to emerge as a market leader in healthcare communications and consulting.

These appointments follow a year where Ogilvy Health saw its integrated solutions including brand development, strategy, experience and innovation, PR and influence, medical education, and market access, winning accolades at some of the industry’s most prominent award shows totaling over 160 creative awards including 14 Clio Health Awards and Grand Prix at the 2023 Saniss Awards. The Saniss Awards also ranked Ogilvy Health as the 2023 #1 Agency in the US and Ogilvy Health was recognized by Advertising Health & The Creative Floor as one of the Advertising Health World Top 10 Agencies of 2022. The agency was also a finalist for Medical Marketing & Media’s Agency of Year in 2023.

About Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Health is focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We inspire brands and people to impact the world by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum. Through borderless creativity—operating, innovating, and creating at the intersection of Ogilvy’s capabilities and global talent—Ogilvy Health brings forth world-class creative solutions for its clients.

Source: Ogilvy Health