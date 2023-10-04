“Oh, oh, oh! Ozempic” turns five

By John Kenny, EVERSANA INTOUCH

Apparently, it’s the fifth anniversary of the Ozempic brand jingle “Oh, Oh, Oh Ozempic!”

To celebrate, the brand is running TikTok ads, offering people the opportunity to learn the story behind David Paton, the singer and songwriter from Pilot, the Scottish band who originally released the song “Magic” back in 1973, how the original song was recorded, his delight in the song’s success with the brand, and how great it was that Ozempic was helping so many people.

Other than that, Patton made no mention in the video of what Ozempic does, how it works, or why you should ask your doctor if it’s right for you. Just the jingle.

So why is Ozempic promoting the story behind its jingle? Is this brand vanity taking to ridiculous extremes? Quite the opposite, this is modern brand marketing excellence, and it’s a lesson that more in the pharmaceutical industry can learn from.

You see, modern pharma marketing has a pretty big branding problem. Most of the time, when people see an ad, they have no idea what brand it is for. Meta estimates that 57% of all brand campaigns end up driving volume for the category leaders. In pharma marketing, one academic estimated that 66% of the volume lift from DTC brand campaigns studied primarily benefited other drug treatments in the category!

What’s the source of this branding problem? For Meta, the number one reason is a lack of distinct branding that makes it easy to recognize and remember a brand. Distinct branding or “brand assets” are those things like characters, celebrities, distinctive visual designs, and jingles, that are both well-known and instantly associated with the brand. Visual branding devices only need to be seen briefly to be recognized. There’s no need for the audience to read or actively listen. With melodic audio jingles, you don’t even need to be looking at the ad to recognize the brand, and, better yet, our brains are hard-wired to remember melodies. One study found that sonic brand cues in advertising were more than seven times more effective than logos and taglines in driving successful brand attention.

So, if you have a unique and famous brand jingle, like Ozempic, you can publicize the story behind that jingle without any product claims or safety information, while knowing that down the line, you’re driving even greater brand attribution in your brand campaign and boosting your more targeted media’s performance!

I suspect the Ozempic jingle has a lot to do, not just with the brand’s success in diabetes, but also the way it has captured mindshare around the new class of weight loss drugs. Wegovy or Mounjaro may be indicated for weight loss, and GLP-1 agonists may be the generic class of drugs, but there’s a reason why folks refer to this category as “Vitamin O.” As one journalist commented “Long before I knew what Ozempic did — or had read the deluge of stories about the drug’s off-label weight loss promise — I knew the Ozempic song.”

With more and more digital media moving towards full screen, audio-on formats, like TikTok and Instagram’s Reels, jingles will increasingly be available not just to brands with big TV budgets but to any brand trying to build their brand in digital. Moving forward we can expect more brands in the pharma space to borrow from Ozempic’s success and create their own brand jingles.

And to the haters who complain those jingles are annoying, rest assured, the marketers behind them are whistling those tunes all the way to the bank!