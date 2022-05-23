Omicron breakthrough infections may spare young hearts; no need to delay mammogram after vaccination

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Omicron breakthrough infections may spare young hearts; no need to delay mammogram after vaccination

May 23, 2022; 3:25 PM EDT

By

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/omicron-breakthrough-infections-may-spare-young-hearts-no-need-delay-mammogram-2022-05-23

 

/by
You might also like
U.S. FDA sets June meeting dates for Moderna, Pfizer small children COVID-19 vaccines
Pfizer/BioNTech say 3 COVID shots elicit good response in children under 5