Omicron may be less severe in young and old, but not ‘mild’ – WHO

, , , , ,

Omicron may be less severe in young and old, but not ‘mild’ – WHO

January 6, 2022; 11:29 AM EST

By

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/omicron-may-be-less-severe-not-mild-who-chief-2022-01-06

/by