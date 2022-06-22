Omicron-specific COVID vaccines on the horizon, Pfizer chief says

,

June 22, 2022, 9:28 AM EDT

CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccines that specifically target the Omicron and other variants are under development, Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) chief executive said on Wednesday, adding that the company will be able to quickly adapt shots as the novel coronavirus mutates.

While the ultimate approval decisions rest with U.S. regulatos, “we are ready for that,” the drugmaker’s CEO Albert Bourla told MSNBC in an interview, noting that the Food and Drug Administration is convening a meeting later this month.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

Source: Reuters

