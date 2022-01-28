Omicron subtype has apparent transmission advantage – UKHSA

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) – The BA.2 subtype of the Omicron coronavirus variant appears to have a substantial growth advantage over the currently predominant BA.1 type, Britain’s UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.

UKHSA said that there was an increased growth rate of BA.2 compared with BA.1 in all regions of England where there were enough cases to compare them, and that “the apparent growth advantage is currently substantial”.

“We now know that BA.2 has an increased growth rate which can be seen in all regions in England,” said Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor for the UKHSA.

The agency said there was no data on the severity of BA.2 compared to BA.1, but reiterated that a preliminary assessment did not find a difference in vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease between the two Omicron subtypes.

The rapid spread of BA.1 fuelled an Omicron wave which pushed cases to record highs in Britain in December, displacing the previously dominant Delta variant.