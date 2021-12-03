Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

, , , ,

Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

December 3, 2021; 6:44 PM EST

By

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/omicron-variant-may-have-picked-up-piece-common-cold-virus-2021-12-03

/by