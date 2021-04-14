Omnicom Health Group Acquires Archbow Consulting

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 — Omnicom Health Group, the largest healthcare marketing and communications group in the world, and part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), announced today that it has acquired Archbow Consulting.

Established in 2017 by industry veterans Douglas Bock, Kevin Cast, and DeWayne Manning, Archbow helps pharmaceutical and biotech companies design, build, and optimize market access operations, product distribution, and patient access hubs. Bock, Cast, and Manning will continue to lead the company as part of the Entrée Health network, Omnicom Health Group’s dedicated value and access center of excellence.

“Healthcare clients are actively prioritizing market access, and more and more, they’re looking for integrated solutions,” said Ed Wise, CEO, Omnicom Health Group. “Archbow’s market access operations expertise strongly complements our current value and access capabilities. I want to welcome their entire team to our group.”

“We’ve admired Archbow Consulting and their team from a strategic and a cultural perspective, and I know that together we will create a stronger offering for our clients,” said Andrew Gottfried, CEO, Entrée Health network. “Their distribution, patient services and operational expertise adds a critical new consultative service to our offerings. I am thrilled to find a partner so aligned with our mission—that everyone deserves access to the healthcare they need.”

“We see many exciting business opportunities for a combined Archbow and Entrée Health. We will immediately be able to offer a more varied set of consulting services to pharma and biotech companies across a broad spectrum from operations to marketing. We’re excited to give our clients and our people access to the full breadth of value and capabilities at Omnicom Health Group,” said Archbow’s founding partners Douglas Bock, Kevin Cast, and DeWayne Manning.

ABOUT OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP

Omnicom Health Group (www.omnicomhealthgroup.com) is a global collective of communications companies with more than 3,200 dedicated healthcare communications specialists. It provides marketing services to the health and life-science industries through a combination of specialized agencies, customized client solutions, and collaborations with other Omnicom network agencies. Organized around four customer groups—healthcare professionals, patients, payers, and medical, evidence and regulatory stakeholders—Omnicom Health Group serves more than 100 clients in over 55 offices worldwide. Omnicom Health Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., and a global group of marketing services companies with over 200 companies in the following marketing disciplines: healthcare, public relations, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding, research and advertising.

ABOUT ARCHBOW CONSULTING

Archbow Consulting helps pharma and biotech companies design, build, and optimize product distribution and patient access strategies. Their employees average 20+ years of real-world experience, spanning payers, PBMs, specialty pharmacies, wholesalers, hubs, 3PLs, distributors and hospitals.

ABOUT ENTRÉE HEALTH

Comprised of Valuate Health Consultancy and three full-service value and access agencies, the Entrée Health network is fully focused on value and access strategy and communications for healthcare clients. The network’s proprietary, integrated data enables the Entrée Health companies to optimize market access and value strategy and create award-winning communications for drug, device, and diagnostics manufacturers.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom’s branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Omnicom Health Group source:

https://www.omnicomgroup.com/newsroom/omnicom-health-group-acquires-archbow-consulting