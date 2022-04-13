Omnicom Health Group Becomes a Veeva Global Content Partner

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 — Omnicom Health Group, part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), today announced it is now a Veeva Systems Global Content Partner. This expanded partnership will help the world’s largest healthcare marketing and communications group better support omnichannel experiences and content management initiatives for mutual customers. All Omnicom Health Group agencies are now part of Veeva’s Content Partner community, which brings together agencies, digital factories and other content creators to drive content excellence across the life sciences industry.

According to Tom Edwards, Chief Digital and Data Officer at OHG, “Many of our clients have committed to Veeva as a platform, so we’re making sure our talent, teams, and agencies are aligned with the most prominent community of content experts in the life sciences industry. By further strengthening our collaboration with Veeva, we can better help our customers drive impactful engagement.”

By joining Veeva’s program, all Omnicom Health Group staff gain access to education, support, and certification opportunities across multiple Veeva solutions, including Veeva Vault PromoMats and Veeva CRM. Customers can partner with OHG agencies for strategic creative planning and the regulatory stewardship required for omnichannel delivery.

“This expansion to our partnership will increase our ability to deliver synchronized omnichannel experiences, while helping joint clients best leverage their innovative Veeva solutions to drive efficiency and scale,” said Edwards.

Omnicom Health Group’s production centers of excellence—Link9 and Hangar worldwide—will also gain enhanced technical support as a client-preferred production provider within the Veeva Digital Factory Accelerator Program. Link9 employs content authoring solutions to support efficient content strategies, such as leveraging modular content and asset templates for distribution through common channels like Veeva CRM.

“To achieve omnichannel excellence, our agency-produced content needs to be readily available for clients to manage, consume and personalize,” said Edwards. “Many choose to centralize their regulatory approved content within Vault PromoMats, which brings greater speed and value to our OHG clients. As part of Veeva’s content partner program, our entire network is positioned to deploy templated content and data-driven solutions to best serve clients’ omnichannel goals.”

ABOUT OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP

Omnicom Health Group (www.omnicomhealthgroup.com) is a global collective of communications companies with more than 4,500 dedicated healthcare communications specialists. It provides marketing services to the health and life-science industries and is powered by Omni Health, the first and only end-to-end data platform designed for the specific requirements of healthcare clients. Organized around four customer groups—healthcare professionals, patients, payers, and medical, evidence and regulatory stakeholders—Omnicom Health Group serves more than 100 clients worldwide through a combination of specialized agencies, customized client solutions, and collaborations with other Omnicom network agencies. Omnicom Health Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom’s branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.