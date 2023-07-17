Omnicom Health Group rebrands network to position for industry leadership, powerful connections and better health outcomes

NEW YORK, NY – July 17, 2023 – Omnicom Health Group (OHG), the world’s largest healthcare marketing and communications group and part of Omnicom Group Inc., today announced a network rebranding to boldly drive the organization into its next era as the most networked network to change people’s lives for good. The changes, which coincide with Chief Executive Officer Matt McNally’s first anniversary at the helm, include a new logo and design elements that embodies their employee’s sentiment of the organization’s culture, manifest the global network’s ambition, doubling down on a new brand narrative that clarifies the complexity of the network’s portfolio for both clients and employees and clearly articulates what OHG does and what it stands for. As a leading network with top company brands in healthcare and marketing, OHG has not had a deliberate and creative brand until now.

The new OHG brand is fresh, relevant and differentiating in the industry. It puts DE&I and data at the center of everything the network and its companies do, incorporates new leadership and development accelerators, and is built on the shared stories of different perspectives and collaboration across all five functional disciplines across the ecosystem: 1) patient advocacy and clinical trial management, 2) medical communications, 3) consulting and research, 4) value, access and HEOR, and 5) creative and media. The OHG narrative and branding is based on research, feedback and expertise from throughout the entire network.

“We are telling a fresh story that lets the world know how Omnicom Health Group is leading with unexpected connections for uniquely powerful solutions and shaking up the healthcare marketing industry,” said McNally. “We see power in leveraging the multiple perspectives from across our fields of excellence for clients, as well as the patients, healthcare professionals and payers they serve. The new OHG is one of inclusion, collaboration, and candid communication with the goal of fostering innovative impactful work across companies.”

Today’s OHG focuses on introducing what previously were departments in OHG as Accelerators that uniquely prepare both staff and clients with Diversity Equity & Inclusion and data at the center of everything OHG does across the network, along with proprietary continuing education programs and courses (i.e. OncU, RareU) to enhance personal and technical skills — enabling them to be competitive today, while simultaneously helping them achieve long-term viability in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry.

“We find that involving our people and our clients in learning and development accelerators enriches and grows talent at all levels, making connections that break the typical vendor-supplier relationships,” said McNally. Accelerators for staff, like Healthy Inclusion™ impact OHG culture and offer opportunities to shift mindsets and dig deeply into conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion to help create an equitable future.

“We’re uniquely powerful…together unstoppable,” added McNally. “This reorganization gives Omnicom Health Group the ability to do things other holding companies can’t, such as clinical trial management, advocacy and consulting research.”

“I think great things will come from our taking a look both outward and inward, defining who we are, what we stand for, the values that drive us every day and celebrating the different companies and their cultures that weave together to become the tapestry that is OHG,” explains McNally. “It’s the most brilliant thing we’ve ever had to create. We’re digging deeper and finding the value of OHG through the lens of our clients, our agencies, and most importantly, our day-to-day employees so that they can see themselves in every aspect of OHG now and in the future.”

About Omnicom Health Group

At Omnicom Health Group (OHG), differences drive impact. A global network of companies with diverse expertise, we’re united by a common purpose to change lives for good. We reach beyond our teams to forge unexpected connections that spark never-before-seen solutions. The teams we assemble help you tackle what’s now—and next—getting you from science to market, ensuring access, and driving engagement with patients and providers. All while holding ourselves to the highest standard: to be the case study.

Across the hall or across the globe and everywhere in between, we’ve built a global network that thrives on connection and is driven by respect. We celebrate diversity and individuality. OHG takes what makes us different and we weave it into the fabric of what makes us a network. For more information, visit https://omnicomhealthgroup.com/

Source: Omnicom Health Group