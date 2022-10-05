https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/BioSpaceexit9-2-2022.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-10-05 10:45:52 2022-10-05 11:38:21 OncoSec slashes headcount by almost half, goes all-in on lead candidate