By Melissa McDevitt, associate partner at Beghou Consulting and leader of the firm’s Durham, N.C., office.

During the year following the launch of a new product, a good commercial operations team should accumulate an abundance of helpful sales-related data. Analyzed properly, that data can help executives make better decisions and improve the product’s chances for long-term success. The challenge is: Where to start? How can the commercial team use sales data to better target physicians and better direct the sales force?

The answers depend on what the commercial operations team did prior to launch. Typically, commercial teams acquire a handful of data sets, including physician-level and claims data, and implement a strong data governance strategy prior to launch. They also often collect quantitative data from primary research, and ensure all the data sources are properly organized, stored and integrated.

With that foresight and preparation, the commercial team can now focus its data analysis on three key areas to ensure effective operations and maximize sales: advanced analytics, targeting and incentive compensation.

Identify new customers

After one year, pharmaceutical companies have finally gathered enough data to perform advanced analytics to identify new target customers. A good place to start is with early product adopters. Machine learning can help companies identify attributes that may influence a physician’s status as an “early adopter.”

Of course, it’s important to collect as much data as possible on target physicians for a very complex trait identification process that examines demographics, geography, prescribing behavior, call activity data, accessibility and more. Then, the company can identify physicians with the same (or similar) attributes to consider as candidates to target. It’s possible that some physicians previously thought less likely to prescribe the product will become top targets for the sales force, or vice versa.

Additional advanced analytics methods can be used to refine promotional efforts. For example, companies can use machine learning models to measure and optimize various marketing activities across different customer groups. Perhaps prescribers in a specific region are more receptive to samples than another region. Or, oncologists may prefer electronic communications over in-person sales rep visits. The commercial team can use these observations to identify new targets by matching prescribing physician profiles to those of non-prescribing physicians, and then applying similar promotional efforts to these new targets.

In addition to identifying new targets, advanced analytics can help the sales force improve interactions with their already-identified physicians. For example, the commercial team can address segments or physicians who are not prescribing as often as expected using various motivational tactics that encourage the sales force to call on these targets.

Pursue appropriate customers more aggressively

Once a company expands its target list to include all relevant potential prescribers, it must reevaluate each individual physician’s value. Pharmaceutical companies use sales data and call history to understand which physicians respond to the sales force and how often they prescribe the company’s product.

If a sales representative called on a physician monthly during the product’s first year without any results, the company may want to reconsider its approach, including the frequency of physician calls. The commercial team may eventually decide to prioritize calls to other physicians. Alternatively, the sales force may have regularly called on a physician who is now a consistent top product prescriber. The commercial team may decide to visit that particular physician less frequently, as the provider clearly understands the product’s benefits. Once the commercial team identifies new, high-value physicians who are likely to prescribe the product, it can update the sales force’s target lists.

It’s also important to conduct marketing research to revisit the product’s messaging and review various data sets, such as competitor data or information on side effects. If the commercial team learns physicians prescribe a competitor’s product before or after, it can revise messaging to better position its product in the marketplace. Or, after analyzing information on the product’s side effects, the commercial team could incorporate useful advice on side effect management into its messaging. The commercial team should also update messaging related to its formulary status or coverage, as needed.

Finally, pharmaceutical companies need to consider input from the sales force. Sales representatives use insight from their on-the-ground experience to offer the commercial team information on physicians that is more useful than any other data source. For example, the sales force can maximize a product’s impact by providing a deeper understanding of physicians’ accessibility and anticipating their responses to various messages. Pharmaceutical companies need to harness this information to make the entire operations team more efficient and continue to direct the sales force toward high-value physicians.

Transition to a new payout plan

One of the biggest transitions pharmaceutical companies must undergo post-launch involves the incentive compensation plan. Most companies adopt a commission-based plan at launch simply because they can’t gather adequate data to set goals for the sales force. They continue to deploy this fair and motivational plan during the product’s first year on the market. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that this plan helps recruit talented and experienced sales representatives, which is especially important when building sales teams to promote new products.

Many pharmaceutical companies must move away from a commission-based plan one year after launch, though, to accommodate more sustainable sales force payouts. Now armed with sales data to inform a new plan, companies often transition to a goal-based compensation plan. This plan uses sales and territory performance data to understand a product’s history, trajectory and success in various territories, allowing the commercial team to set appropriate goals and ensure fair payouts.

While goal-based plans help companies avoid exorbitant payouts, those that fail to tread carefully during the transition period may eventually experience turnover and low motivation. To ensure a smooth transition, commercial teams must clearly and transparently communicate to the sales force any revisions to the incentive compensation plan, including how the company sets goals and calculates earnings.

The greatest mistake pharmaceutical companies make post-launch is to ignore sales data from their first year on the market. Companies that properly collect and analyze data, as well as implement changes based on new insights, will experience successful product sales well beyond the one-year mark.