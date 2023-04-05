Onyx Health continues rapid growth with three new appointments

Creative healthcare marketing communications agency, Onyx Health, has strengthened its team with the triple appointment of Laura Waldron as Account Manager, Katy Johns as Creative Artworker, and Lewis Hutchinson as Marketing Communications Trainee, as it continues to pursue international growth.

The appointment of these three new, highly talented individuals, is the latest phase in the expansion of Onyx Health, which has seen the agency triple in size across the past three years.

Newcastle native, Laura Waldron, joins Onyx Health from Slater Heelis, where she worked as a Digital Marketing Manager. Possessing an MSc in Marketing Communications from Manchester Metropolitan University, Laura is passionate about improving quality of life for patients and brings with her a wealth of knowledge integral for positively impacting client work.

Mother of two, Katy Johns, joins the design team with a personal interest in healthcare. She possesses a BA(Hons) in Graphic Design from Northumbria University, as well as extensive experience as a Creative Artworker and a keen ability to create engaging visual content.

Lewis Hutchinson, a Sunderland-born gym enthusiast, joins the team alongside his ongoing CIM studies. Keen to put his knowledge into practice, this role has enabled him to take the first step towards fulfilling his long-held desire to pursue a career in healthcare marketing.

Trevor Pill, Managing Director said: “We’re delighted to have Laura, Katy and Lewis join the talented Onyx Health team to provide further creative and project management support. The north-east has lots of talented people and as we continue to grow and make a global impact, we want our team to fulfil their potential and career aspirations without needing to leave the area.

Our clients across the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors appreciate our collaborative nature and our ability to get the job done with a friendly and honest approach, qualities synonymous with north-east culture. Our new starters have these qualities in abundance and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact they’ll have on the agency.”

As a business, Onyx Health prioritises its team and culture, recruiting enthusiastic and driven individuals that contribute creative and unique perspectives to client work, to create engaging omnichannel content that resonates with healthcare audiences’ knowledge, experience, and curiosity.

These new additions to Onyx Health’s Account Management and Creative teams, enhances their capacity and expertise, allowing them to continue to effectively meet client needs and offer an expansive range of marketing and communication services.

About Onyx Health

Born in London, based in Newcastle (North East England), Onyx Health was founded in 2003 by Managing Director Karen Winterhalter. We specialise in pharmaceutical, life sciences, and medical technology marketing and communications, working globally with start-ups, growing organisations, and established companies to deliver digitally forward omnichannel campaigns.

Our team at Onyx Health are healthcare marketing communications experts. We can advise on marketing communications, creative and commercial strategies, creating engaging content, connecting with the media, running medical education programs, and implementing digital communications plans. We design and build a brand reputation to help our clients grow their business. Our agency’s philosophy is to ensure that every team member immerses themselves in the healthcare industry to ensure their knowledge delivers success for our clients.

Source: Onyx Health