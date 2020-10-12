Operation Warp Speed Boss Projects COVID-19 Vaccine EUA by Thanksgiving

Moncef Slaoui, the head of Operation Warp Speed, the government project to push along the COVID-19 vaccine development, suggested the first Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a vaccine will likely be around Thanksgiving. This is in marked contrast to President Trump repeatedly saying a vaccine would be ready this month before the November 3 election, although it is consistent with what most experts and sponsor companies have been saying.

Slaoui, who is an immunologist by training and a former head of GlaxoSmithKline’s vaccines programs, said he is hopeful drug companies will file for EUA with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by late November and immunizing high-risk populations would begin this year. He also believes the vaccines may be more effective in clinical trials than had been previously reported.

“My expectation is really something between 80% and 90% efficacy,” he said.

That’s significantly higher than the 50% threshold the FDA had reported they were looking for, and if it turns out to be the case, it shows significant promise for getting populations closer to herd immunity.

At this time, the three leading vaccine candidates are Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech, and AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, recently indicated he didn’t expect Moderna to have actionable data for an EUA until sometime in November. The Pfizer-BioNTech group said in mid-September that it might have key data from their Phase III trial by the end of October. The AstraZeneca-Oxford trial is currently still on clinical hold in the U.S. after a severe reaction to the vaccine called transverse myelitis in a UK patient. The trial has since resumed in the UK, but on hold in the U.S.

A fourth company, Johnson & Johnson, is making progress, but will not be likely to having supporting data and an EUA until sometime in the first quarter of 2021. Dozens of other companies are working on a vaccine, but results will be later in 2021.