Opill’s OTC launch will pave way for more oral contraceptives to become available in United States

Opill’s OTC launch will pave way for more oral contraceptives to become available in United States

Perrigo recently announced that Opill (norgestrel) will be sold over-the-counter, making it the first daily birth control pill to be available without a prescription in the US. Opill works by raising progestin levels, which leads to the thickening of the mucus in the cervix, preventing sperm from entering the uterus. This drug also inhibits ovulation, therefore preventing the release of an egg each month. The launch will provide hope for more oral contraceptives to become available over the counter in the US in the future, says GlobalData , a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest report “ Female Contraceptives in Major Markets, Disease Management, Epidemiology, Pipeline Assessment, Unmet Needs and Drug Forecast to 2032 ,” reveals that female contraceptive sales reached a total of approximately $7.8 billion across the 7MM* in 2022. The contraceptives market is estimated to reach $8.2 billion by 2032, increasing slightly at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% over the 10-year forecast period.

Dr Shireen Mohammad, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “According to key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData, an unmet need in the contraceptive field is availability and access for patients. Almost half of the 6.1 million pregnancies (Finer LB, et al) in the US each year are unintended, so the approval of Opill to be sold over the counter without a prescription allows increased accessibility, promoting timely use and reducing barriers to family planning. The pills empower individuals to take control of their reproductive health, potentially lowering unintended pregnancies and enhancing overall well-being.”

Opill has been available by prescription for nearly 50 years, but last year the FDA approved Opill as a non-prescription oral contraceptive in the US. It is a progestin-only birth control pill, which is considered safer compared to other contraceptive drugs containing estrogen and progestin.

Mohammad concludes: “The US joins more than 100 countries where the contraceptive pill is available without a prescription. The requirement for a prescription for contraceptives can be an obstacle for some women. Hence, making it more accessible will ultimately reduce the risk of unintended pregnancy.”

Source: GlobalData