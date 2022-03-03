Optimizing drug discovery in a fast-moving market

In the summer of 2021, over 200 biopharma executives were surveyed about their changing approaches to building biologic drug development pipelines. This executive summary presents the findings from this outreach, including the most common types of biologics in development right now, the rise of outsourcing for a more efficient and effective biologics development pipeline, pharma executive’s opinions of the biggest challenges in biologics development right now, pharma executive’s opinions on how outsourcing can remedy many of these problems, and the top benefits pharma executives realize by outsourcing their biologics development pipelines.

