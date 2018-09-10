Ad Header

Orexo soars after winning opioid drug appeal against Teva

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, September 10th, 2018

 

(Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived Swedish pharmaceutical company Orexo AB’s lawsuit accusing a unit of Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd of infringing a patent for its opioid addiction drug Zubsolv.

Shares of Orexo closed 30.9 percent higher in Stockholm after the decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., which handles intellectual property cases.

Teva is one of the world’s largest makers of generic drugs. Lawyers for its Actavis Elizabeth unit, the defendant in Orexo’s lawsuit, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Opioids, including prescription painkillers and heroin, played a role in 42,249 U.S. deaths in 2016, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials and politicians often characterize opioid abuse as a serious public health problem or epidemic.

Orexo sued after the Teva unit applied with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Zubsolv, which the Swedish company said was patent-protected until 2032.

While both sides agreed that the product covered by Orexo’s patent made it easier to treat opioid abuse, a lower court judge found the patent unenforceable because the ingredients were generally known or easily determined.

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-teva-orexo-zubsolv/orexo-soars-after-winning-opioid-drug-appeal-against-teva-idUSKCN1LQ290

