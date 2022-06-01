Outbreaks of diseases such as monkeypox becoming more frequent, warns WHO

Reuters

Outbreaks of diseases such as monkeypox becoming more frequent, warns WHO

June 1, 2022, 11:05 AM EDT

The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) – Outbreaks of endemic diseases such as monkeypox and lassa fever are becoming more persistent and frequent, the World Health Organization’s emergencies director, Mike Ryan, warned on Wednesday.

As the climate change contributes to rapidly changing weather conditions like drought, animals and human are changing their food-seeking behavior. As a result, diseases that typically circulate in animals are increasingly jumping into humans, he said.

“Unfortunately, that ability to amplify that disease and move it on within our communities is increasing – so both disease emergence and disease amplification factors have increased.”

Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Twitter @NatalieGrover; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/outbreaks-diseases-such-monkeypox-becoming-more-frequent-warns-who-2022-06-01/

 

/by
You might also like
COVID cases rise in the Americas, nations must also monitor other viruses - PAHO
Reuters Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says
WHO aims to contain monkeypox outbreak by minimizing human transmission
WHO member states agree to fix 'rotten' funding model
New WHO panel to speed up pandemic response, address shortcomings
Bavarian Nordic raises sales guidance after monkeypox vaccine order
Reuters Roche develops test kits to detect monkeypox virus
Moderna testing potential monkeypox vaccines