Over 12.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 million administered: U.S. CDC

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 2,589,125 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 12,409,050 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

The agency also reported 19,432,125 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 199,282 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 3,390 to 337,419.

The CDC reported its tally of cases as of 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 29 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/33mTSJz)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-cdc/over-12-4-million-doses-of-covid-19-vaccines-distributed-2-5-million-administered-u-s-cdc-idUSKBN29429F