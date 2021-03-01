Over 60% of Russians do not want Sputnik V vaccine: Reuters poll

Over 60% of Russians don’t want Sputnik V vaccine, see coronavirus as biological weapon: Reuters poll

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Nearly two thirds of Russians are not willing to receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, and about the same number believe the new coronavirus was created artificially as a biological weapon, an independent pollster said on Monday.

The Levada Center said a poll it conducted last month showed that 62% of people did not want to get Russia’s domestically produced vaccine, and that the highest level of reluctance was identified among 18 to 24-year-olds.

Most respondents cited side effects — which can include fever and fatigue — as the main reason for not wanting to get vaccinated.

The poll, which sampled 1,601 people in 50 regions, also found that 64% of people thought the new coronavirus was created as a biological weapon.