Overcoming the barriers

Clinical trials continue to experience a paucity of diversity, but it will take a multipronged approach to infuse DEI into research.

By Christiane Truelove | [email protected]

Randomized clinical trials (RCTs) remain central to the development of new drugs and therapeutic approaches, however the patients involved in many of these trials too often do not reflect society in general.

This not just an impression based on guesswork, but actual reality. According to Farrokh Habibzadeh, writing in The Lancet in March last year, a systematic review of 52 cardiology, mental health, and oncology clinical trials revealed that in more than 70 percent of these trials, there were significant disparities between the study sample and the typical population of patients.

“Compared with real-world patients with cancer, the patients in oncology RCT studies were often younger, more likely to be male, and had a better prognosis,” Habibzadeh says, adding that rates of participation in RCTs are typically low for some minority racial and ethnic groups. “For example, a study of more than 1,000 oncology trials revealed that the likelihood of a non-Hispanic White patient being enrolled in a trial is three times that for a Hispanic patient, and nearly twice the likelihood of that for an African American patient.”

As a result, Habibzadeh says, this disparity has resulted in a shortage of information for many people in the world with racial and ethnic backgrounds not equitably included in trials, with one study conducted on 230 U.S.-based vaccine clinical trials revealing that many ethnic minority groups were underrepresented in the trial study samples.

Although trials in the United State have been striving to address this disparity, it remains a problem in Europe and other parts of the world. “The existing mismatch between the trial study sample and the real-world target population observed in many trials would cause selection bias that ultimately results in a waste of resources and a distortion of the body of evidence,” Habibzadeh says. “Every single member of the institutional review board or ethics committee evaluating proposed RCTs has a moral duty to ensure that the existing systematic mismatch between the trial sample and the real-world population vanishes so that the trial findings can be used in daily practice for the treatment of all real-world patients. This step will pave the way for abolishing disparities in outcomes and uphold equity in health care throughout the globe.”

Addressing diversity barriers to clinical trials

According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Office of Research on Women’s Health, challenges with clinical trial recruitment and retention are linked to the type of study conducted and include a wide range of factors, such as whether the prospective participants already have access to treatment in their community, the potential risks associated with the study, the amount of travel, number and length of follow-up visits, and invasiveness of the testing. NIH found some of the reasons most often cited for declining participation include study burden, distrust and wariness of researchers, lack of knowledge and understanding of the clinical process, and fear of risk and randomization.

William Audeh, M.D. is the chief medical officer of Agendia, a genomics testing company focused on breast cancer. As a medical oncologist and clinical oncologist at the Cedars Sinai Cancer Center in Los Angeles, Dr. Audeh has participated in many clinical trials as the principal investigator. “Everything that we’ve learned about breast cancer comes from clinical research,” Audeh says. “What’s become more and more relevant is also the genetic background, the genetic ancestry of that person who’s developed the cancer. Although we all tend to think of ourselves as equal, in the eyes of many when it comes to our health and health issue like cancer is clearly an effect of our genetic background or reflected in our self-described ethnicities.”

Audeh points out that most of the genomic data in breast cancer has come from self-described White or Caucasian women, with women of all the other potential genetic ancestries being underrepresented in much of the data that’s been generated. “So we have made a very major effort to try to involve as many women of various backgrounds as we possibly can, so that we can expand our knowledge of how genetic ancestry might affect breast cancer and its treatment.”

Agendia is primarily focused on developing tests for newly diagnosed women with breast cancer and is running some studies to better understand which women would benefit from these tests and gauge their response to therapies. FLEX is a large-scale, prospective, observational breast cancer study that links full genome profiling with complete clinical data. I-SPY2 breaks from the traditional randomized trial format, employing an “adaptive’” model that allows multiple treatments (up to six different agents) to be studied in parallel.

As such, Agendia is reliant on physicians to participate in its trials – but one of the obstacles is who has access to the trial, Audeh says. “We’ve made a big effort to engage with sites all over the United States as well as Canada, and we particularly sought out urban areas where we know there a higher proportion of different ethnicities all around the country, such as the Southwest, the Southeast.”

To overcome the obstacle of primarily White women being offered enrollment in trials, “we go to certain centers where we hope there will be a much bigger enrollment of women of Latin descent, or women of self-described Black ethnicity,” Audeh says.

“One interesting twist to this, with which I always like to remind people, is that even within those broad categories that we recognize of White or Caucasian, Black, Latin, Asian, there’s a lot of genetic diversity even within those groups, of course, depending on what part of the world they came from, when they came to the United States, when their ancestors came, and how much admixture there’s been. There’s so much diversity there that we’re missing, with the great trials [that] have been done.”

According to Audeh, “It’s clear that social determinants of health are the major reason why we might see disparity and outcomes when women are diagnosed with the same disease at the same stage. Why would they otherwise not have as good an outcome? Of course, some of it is access to care. Some of it is the biased manner in which some clinicians approach patients of certain ethnicities – that’s well known and well described.

“I think the pitfall, however, is to assume that explains all of the differences in outcomes. So when it comes to gaining this sort of genomic information about breast cancer, access to care really isn’t an issue. Because these tests are covered by virtually everybody. So it’s not a matter of financial access. The access issue actually comes with the awareness of the physician taking care of that woman, about the availability of this kind of genomic information and how it might help.”

Audeh says when looking at clinical trial barriers, there are still concerns about trust – “if women of certain ethnicities trust that they will be treated appropriately if they were to enroll in a trial.

“But one thing we have in our favor is that this [Agendia’s] trial is not about some experimental treatment being used. It’s a trial where we’re gathering information, where we’re learning if there are any differences in breast cancers that develop in Black women versus White women or Latin women. And if those differences are important for how they should be treated and what their outcomes are. We’ve tried to take a really educational approach, like all we want to do is learn more about [patients] and [their] cancer so that we can help physicians make the best decisions.”

Drawing from his own clinical trial observations, Audeh believes the best way to address patients’ trust concerns is via education, by explaining how important the information being gathered is and how it can be used in a very positive way – in the case of Agendia, to improve the outcomes for women with breast cancer.

“I think there have been too many examples over the years of people participating in clinical trials where they felt that they were being used or manipulated, in a way that wasn’t helpful to them,” he says. “And what we [Agendia] is about is the absolute opposite, we need to add more knowledge about the nature of breast cancer in women in minority groups where the data are absent. Not having all the knowledge that one needs as a clinician speaking with a woman with breast cancer, if you don’t have all the knowledge you need, you may not make the best decision for that person.”

And when it comes to communicating with patients, “there needs to be an awareness of the cultural differences, which we also try to integrate in what we do,” Audeh says, adding that Agendia’s consent form for participating in the company’s trial has been translated into multiple languages.

Monique LaRocque, executive VP, Ogilvy Health PR, says even though researchers are facing challenges, often working on very tight timelines and budgets, they need to do more outreach to be more inclusive. This is something she learned as the public health and communications advisor at HHS Office of Minority Health, managing campaigns and initiatives. In her work with the U.S. Office of the Surgeon General, she helped launch The Surgeon General’s Call to Action to Prevent and Reduce Underage Drinking, and has managed large federal science initiatives.

“It’s thinking about who are the trusted partners and being more targeted in your outreach, but it’s also about developing trusted relationships,” she told Med Ad News. “That takes more leg work and is something that every clinical research team should be thinking about – who has trusted relationships in the community – so that when you are ready to do research, you can leverage and engage those kinds of groups who can then in turn help with the recruitment aspect.”

According to LaRocque, researchers must think about how to communicate what value their research specifically offers to people in a particular community. “People want to make a difference, generally speaking,” she says, adding that researchers must help patients understand that even if their participation in a trial may not help their specific condition, they are helping other people in the future.

Diffidence and assumptions made by researchers can also present a challenge in recruitment, LaRocque says. “One thing I learned in some clinical trial research and perceptions that we had done about multiple sclerosis at the time is that a lot of people from the research community assumed that certain people would not participate and sometimes patients would never be asked. There are perceptions that researchers and clinicians sometimes have that will have an impact on who they ask, because they think they won’t participate anyway. And that’s an issue we still have to overcome.”

While infamous medical research incidents have occurred that have damaged patient trust, such as the Tuskegee syphilis studies, researchers should not assume certain patients will automatically refuse to participate, LaRocque says. “Some people perceive that certain populations won’t participate, [but] patients felt like, ‘Well, you know, I wasn’t even asked.’”

Additionally, physicians can be reluctant about recommending patients for a clinical trial. LaRocque says in surveying physicians, one concern in particular came up. “Will they get their patient back or do they lose the patient to the trial? That was an interesting perception that came up through some of the analytics that we were doing.”

Brian Weiss, CEO of Carebox Healthcare Solutions, says clinical trial sponsors need to remember that within each population segment, there are specific things that are different from one group to another, and do not fall into a generic kind of diversity.

Carebox has an engagement platform that is used by leading pharma companies, research sites, and patient advocacy groups to connect patients to specific clinical trials. “When we talk about communication [for clinical trial recruitment], there’s multiple audiences,” Weiss says. “When you have this very site-centric view, as opposed to patient-centric view – the hospital, the research center that runs a trial – then you communicate a certain way. Your job as a trial sponsor is to make sure that the trial site understands the requirements and the protocol and what they need to do and who an eligible patient is. That’s a very different agenda from a communication standpoint, so then how do we reach the broadest population of patients possible?”

Traditionally, clinical trials have been very focused on site selection, Weiss says, “If I have a trial in cancer, I’m going to look for the top cancer research centers, and I want them to be my study centers for my trial. That might not be the right way to reach a very diverse population.”

To reach the types of patients they need, trial sponsors need to take a different approach to patient recruitment. “We’re going to do things to reach the audience that we’re trying to target in terms of patients directly, as opposed to indirectly through hospitals or through certain kinds of centers,” Weiss says.

Diversity, according to Weiss, “is really just one of a couple of key trends, which go to that same message of reach[ing] more people directly.” For certain trials that need patients with a specific genetic makeup, “That’s not diversity in the sense that we think about it socially or culturally, but that certainly places challenges on reaching the right population for a trial,” he says.

Patients want to be more involved in their own care, and that includes clinical trials.

“Maybe 50 years ago, being in a clinical trial [meant] your doctor told you, ‘You’re going to be in a clinical trial,’ but it doesn’t work that way anymore,” Weiss says. “We all come with our Dr. Google expertise and we want to be owners of our care plans, we want to be treated as educated healthcare consumers.”

And the use of decentralized trials, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, showed the industry that trials did not have to be done in a hospital, forcing people to travel several times a week. “Can we do more at home? Can we do more at a local pharmacy, can we do more in other kinds of locations?” Weiss adds.

NIH’s Office of Women’s Health says the most often cited barrier to participation was related to study burden. “When a potential participant has no car, and buses and taxis are difficult to access or are too costly, the prospect of traveling to a clinical facility for research purposes may present a formidable obstacle,” these experts say.

In one study of the participation of gynecological cancer patients in Phase I clinical trials, NIH says researchers found that participation increased when enrollees lived closer to the hospital where the trial was based. “Patients likely weighed the potential benefit of the trial against the time and travel commitments that the study required.”

The concept for Clincierge was created in 2013 to tackle these types of patient travel problems for clinical trials, says Scott Gray, president and CEO. Initially, Gray’s work was in corporate meetings and event management for pharmaceutical companies, focused on how delegates for sales meetings experienced their travel. Then his company started handling investigator meetings, and one customer running a rare disease trial asked Gray if he and his company could create a service to help them with recruitment and retention. This trial was in 18 countries outside of the United States, but the research sites were not near where the patients were, Gray says.

Since the company officially launched under the Clincierge brand in 2015, it has supported or is still continuing to support more than 350 different trials. Clincierge operates with the mission of what it takes to get and keep a patient in a clinical trial, with an empathetic and problem-solving mindset, Gray says.

While Clincierge is not directly involved in recruiting patients, “We can help get those patients from wherever they live to the research site to participate,” Gray says. “If it’s a matter of economics, we level the playing field there. It also could be education level where someone may never have had to, or had the ability to book air travel, and they don’t even know the first thing about how to organize it. So we manage that, and we manage it by building trust with the patient, the caregivers, the family unit, whoever we’re supporting.

Clincierge’s coordinators are embedded within the country from where the patient is originating. “We have them time zone aligned, culturally aligned, [and] linguistically aligned to help build the trust,” Gray says. “Our Clincierge coordinators interact directly with the patients and caregivers, and the site to coordinate all of the movement and logistics, whatever the obstacles are, to get the patients to that location.”

The average dropout rate for clinical trials is 38 percent, but according to Gray, “we’ve been able to show that [with] patients utilizing the Clincierge services, our retention rate is better than 90 percent. We’re helping the companies contain their budgets and timelines and be able to bring new treatments to market faster, so they can help a greater portion of the population by having a treatment in market.”

In September, IPG Health announced what executives say is the healthcare advertising industry’s first clinical trial diversity offering, which is designed to help pharma and healthcare companies diversify their clinical trials and ensure more inclusive treatment innovations.

“The new offering is a multidisciplinary approach that ensures equitable representation across various dimensions of diversity – from race to gender, age, and other intersectional groups – throughout the clinical trial process,” executives say.

The offering is an extension of IPG Health’s EDI+You strategy, which includes “inQ” (Inclusion Intelligence Quotient) – a proprietary integrated strategic framework designed to ensure even more inclusive experiences and creative solutions across the network’s 45-plus agencies.

According to Sommer Bazuro, Ph.D., IPG Health’s chief medical officer, “To our knowledge, our offering truly is an industry first – no one in the industry has taken the time or made the commitment and investment to develop a formalized, multi-disciplinary, end-to-end offering like this. While some in the industry are just starting to focus on the woefully overlooked importance of diversity and inclusion in clinical trials, our agencies and teams at IPG Health have been focused on it for years now. Over the years, through initiatives like our Trial for #ClinicalEquality campaign, we have invested deeply in understanding the complexities, variables, gaps, and opportunities. And we’ve been building impactful partnerships with stakeholders and clinical trial sponsors across the full clinical trial process – from trial recruitment, retention, and engagement.”

Bazuro says IPG Health’s offering draws on specialized capabilities across the network, such as its medical and engagement strategy, data analytics, software intelligence, and patient experience expertise. “This includes everything from understanding patients’ behaviors and predicting their health intentions, to crafting measurable engagement strategies, developing clinical trial support systems, and more,” she says. “We can also tap into long-standing industry partnerships that span the full clinical trial process.”

For sponsors who truly want to diversify their trials, they need to go beyond the superficial, Bazuro told Med Ad News. “That is, the superficial or surface-level definitions or understanding of ‘diversity,’” she adds. “There are many dimensions of diversity and intersectionalities that can make or break the effectiveness of diverse trial recruitment. For example, if you’re looking to recruit ‘more Asian-Americans’ in a trial, go deeper – Chinese, Indonesian, Filipino, and Thai people all have different cultures, beliefs, and nuances that must be factored into any recruitment and engagement efforts.

“There must be a data-driven depth of understanding of the target patient population that you’re seeking to diversify your trial with, beyond the superficial. You then use that information to inform how you approach HCPs, patients, and caregivers. All of this demands a depth of medical and scientific expertise, creativity, and specialized capabilities that IPG Health is uniquely positioned to provide. It’s also important to note that race is not the only metric by which we want to help clinical trial sponsors diversify their clinical trials. Age, socioeconomic status, gender, education, [and] geographic location, can all be barriers to participation.”

Increasing access could take the form of a decentralized clinical trial, where some or all of a clinical trial’s activities occur at locations other than a traditional site, such as a participant’s home, a local healthcare facility, or a nearby laboratory.

“This reduces the logistical burden on patients who live far from clinical trial centers, who have professions that do not allow for the type of time off for frequent clinical trial check ins, or who may be challenged with mobility,” Bazuro says. ”Technology and digital solutions are often utilized to help support this model, but clinical trial sponsors need to ensure that patients have the infrastructure in place to support technology such as WiFi, etc. There’s certainly room for new digital solutions that could support connecting patients more rapidly to clinical trials in their area that would align with their inclusion and exclusion criteria as well.”

The first step for trial sponsors to go beyond just lip service in DEI measures is doing something, “actually walking the talk,” Bazuro says. “At IPG Health, our first step was speaking out and raising awareness of the need for more diversity in clinical trials through our Trial for #ClinicalEquality campaign that we launched in 2021. We’re actively inviting clinical trial sponsors – pharma companies and beyond – to pledge to diversify their clinical trials and we would love to support them in that way.

“I think the biggest key point here is realizing that clinical trial diversity can be a true accelerator for the already massive investments that trial sponsors make in their R&D programs. Diversifying clinical trials helps ensure access to innovative life-saving treatments for all patients. Really, it’s a win-win for all.”