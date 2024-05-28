Overcoming the highly nuanced challenges of medical marketing to drive meaningful patient connection

By Marinella Georgino, Precision AQ

Scene 1 opens

Friday afternoon. It’s a sunny day. Happy hour at the local spot. Chatter in the background. Camera pans to three women talking at a high-top table.

Woman One: “Hey, did you see that ad for the new drug for advanced breast cancer? What’s it called again? It sounds amazing. I can’t wait to get diagnosed and try it. I mean, after all if 1 in 3 women will develop cancer in their lifetime, hopefully I can be the lucky one.1 Cheers.”

Let’s face it, no one wants cancer. Come on, no one wants even a cold. And no one wants anything in between. But at some point, we will all get some illness or disease or condition. And we will all need a treatment for it.

And advertisements for any given disease fit in the category of things people simply hate.

This is where marketing agencies come in. Our focus is on developing a relationship between an audience who would much rather have nothing to do with medicine to our clients whose entire focus is health care. But still, we build these relationships by cultivating empathy and hope while obeying the principles of good marketing: differentiation, memorability, impact. We do this under the watchful eye of a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services, known as the FDA, whose responsibilities include making sure that communication to the public from drug manufacturers is fair and balanced. In other words: we can tell you what this drug treats and how effective it, but we also must tell you what safety risks it carries.

Can you imagine an advertising agency for a soda company having to do that?

Scene 2 opens

People gather around an outdoor dinner table, at dusk, that time of the day when the light makes everyone glow beautifully. Fizzing bottles of soda chipperly clinking, as the camera pans from smile to smile.

Voiceover: “Sugary beverages like soda are linked to a long list of adverse health effects, starting with obesity, poor blood sugar control, and diabetes. Recent studies have found an association with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heart disease. Research shows that having as little as one soda per day measurably increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. And diet sodas, which have been found to increase hunger and disrupt metabolism, are not any better.2

Ask your mom if a soda is right for you.”

Unlikely.

The vast and nuanced distinctions between consumer and medical marketing

As a senior vice president and executive creative director, I have come to embrace the differences and similarities between marketing consumer goods and medical therapies.

First, the similarities: People in marketing often say something along the lines of ‘People buy a product. But they buy into a brand.’ Because a product alone will fill a functional need. A brand will fill an emotional need.

To be effective, all marketers must create and tell a story that touches the human desire for connection, love, and things that make our lives fulfilling.

And we, the brand builders, are on a constant quest to find that one true insight on which to build a brand story — a story that resonates, that makes the audience say “aha, this speaks to me!” Finding the insight can be very challenging. An insight is not a fact, nor is it a statistic, it’s intangible. It sits between what someone says and what they ultimately do. It’s the mirror we are forced to face at some point – it’s thinking, “I’m the only one experiencing this” and then realizing, in awe, that you are not alone.

That one true insight sends chills down your spine (the good kind, and believe me, you don’t want any drug for those).

To turn that insight into a larger, unified brand story, we must go through months, if not years, of market research, strategy development, and creative exploration.

But, unlike consumers brands who can build relationships with their audience highlighting only the good parts (the fun of sharing a soda with your friends on a hot day), a medical brand has the responsibility to tell all.

Everything medical marketers say, or show, must be backed by data without any of the exaggeration, hyperbole, or puffery that we in advertising love so much.

Striking the right balance between instilling hope while being anchored in reality

Case in point, if we are promoting a drug for diabetes and planning on showing food, there must be a balance of food shown. The ratio of carbs, proteins, and fats must pass a doctor’s test. If we are promoting a drug for heart disease, our model can’t be shown running a marathon or hiking a mountain. And those examples are just for the campaign visuals.

The process of creating meaningful ad copy is even more laborious. Explaining how a drug works at a fifth grade level — the general wisdom for effective advertising — while retaining scientific validity is no easy task.

The FDA provides quite a lot of guidance about marketing medicines in a compliant fashion3. Currently, the agency’s website has 13 guidance documents totaling 184 pages and 73,076 words on this topic. The Code of Federal Regulations specific to Prescription Advertising and Marketing (Title 21, Chapter 1, Subchapter C, Parts 202 and 203) adds another 49 pages and 21,824 words of requirements we must follow.4

Put simply, the indication (i.e., who this drug is for), important safety information (i.e., the bad that might come with the good), and references (i.e., prove that what you are saying is true) are the core necessary information, so that only the appropriate patient can “enjoy it responsibly.”

Before a drug can claim to be effective, it needs to show that it is safe and tolerable. These cost of entry points are measured objectively. Quality of life is a subjective measure and, while the FDA is increasingly encouraging patients’ individual perspectives get incorporated into drug development, more objective outcomes are still preferred for advertising.

The risk/benefit equation and the value of hope

Unfortunately, in health care, there are trade-offs. And a common one that patients face is quantity versus quality of life. It would be a challenge – and a choice no one wishes to ever make – to decide between spending the last three months of life helping your daughter make the final tweaks to her wedding dress versus double that time with her, but instead of helping, you’re bedridden or sitting between an oxygen tank and a bowl to catch vomit. Add insult to injury in that neither scenario can be claimed with certainty, and the whole thing becomes a gamble.

Consumers generally are not fans of risk. But when consumers become patients, the game changes.

In 2012, Project HOPE — The People-to-People Health Foundation, Inc. — coined the term “hopeful gambles” to define pharmaceutical therapies that offer a chance at longer survival or no extra time at all and “safe bets” to define therapies that offer similar average survival but less chance of a large gain. When asked by Project HOPE to choose, 77 percent of surveyed cancer patients with melanoma, breast cancer, or other kinds of solid tumors preferred hopeful gambles to safe bets.5

That’s the value of hope. It’s sometime choosing less quality of life in the hope for an extra few days so they can see their daughter walk down the aisle, so they can be at the graduation of their grandson, so they can see their nephew win his travel soccer tournament. Simply put, it’s their family saying: “you were there” versus “we wish she/he were here.”

That’s the type of relationship medical brands try to develop with their audience, even if it comes with a slew of side effects.

When you’re dealing with cancer or any other debilitating disease, you’re not just buying a drug. You’re buying into the value of hope.

Because hope is something we all need.

And ultimately is something we all want.

Even when it makes us throw up.

End Scene.

