OxyContin maker Purdue’s creditors vote in favor of bankruptcy plan

(Reuters) – OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP said on Tuesday that creditors voted in favor of its reorganization plan that would provide billions of dollars to the governments that sued the company for its role in the U.S. opioid crisis.

More than 95% of the 120,000-plus votes submitted were in favor of the plan, Purdue said, citing preliminary voting results.

Purdue expects to release the final voting results by Aug. 2, but added that it does not expect any material changes.

Purdue’s plan aims to resolve some 3,000 lawsuits brought by U.S. communities alleging that Purdue and its wealthy Sackler family owners contributed to the opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of roughly 500,000 people since 1999, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.